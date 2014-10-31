GFX Compression DL-Wool - Padded

Yes. It exists. Merino-wool construction, with Dissent’s all-day-consistent precision performance fit. Even when the intensity goes up - and your feet/socks/boots are damp or wet - the Dissent merino design will handle it all. You get the incredible locked-on Dissent fit, consistent GFX padding, graduated compression, and increased loft and warmth.

Unlike other merino wool sock constructions that quickly weaken and lose their fit and shape (especially when damp, like in a ski boot), we have optimized the design of the GFX Compression DL-Wool socks to live up to Dissent's performance standards. This sock is the culmination of extensive and exhaustive field testing, skiing, ski-touring, iterating, and experimentation, and it is quite simply the only merino sock to meet our standards for consistent performance.

Graduated Compression and low-profile Genuflex padding throughout - engineered together for all-day fit, performance, and comfort.

GFX padding provides increased warmth, and a similar fit to our popular Ski GFX Compression sock.

Optimized and thoughtful Dissent engineered bootfit - all day consistent and predictable precision, designed by bootfitters and skiers.

Dense yet low profile, high needle-count construction, and strategic 3-D second ply padding - increases comfort, and helps to in-fill slightly packed out performance-fit boots. Padding without excess bulk, ensuring Dissent’s performance fit.

Optimized construction using merino wool yarn and engineered technical yarns - exceptional moisture management, critical for all day comfort and blister prevention.

Seamless toe.

Unrivaled memory and shape retention for the ultimate fit, wash after wash.

Quite simply, the best high performance merino-wool ski sock available.

**Click sidebar image for sizing chart